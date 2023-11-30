Sport

Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India

Today in SA sport history: December 1

30 November 2023 - 21:43
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1906 — The Springboks score three tries as they win their first-ever encounter against Wales 11-0 in Swansea. Fullback Steve Coetzee, wing Bob Loubser and forward Klondyke Raaff dotted down, with Coetzee adding one conversion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Same side-on stance, but Windies tourist Chanderpaul is his own man Sport
  2. MARC STRYDOM | Why must Rhuu ‘go on trials’ to qualify for Safa presidency bid? Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup was nothing more ... Sport
  4. Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Life’s a beach, so don’t let it pass you by Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Sexton kicks the Boks into touch at Croke Park Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bafana are great shakes as they extend unbeaten run Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Boks trounce Scotland to reach record unbeaten run Sport

Most read

  1. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  2. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport
  4. Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe break down what made Clive Barker great Sport
  5. Sharks, with time to get back into contention, have much to prove at Loftus Sport

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court