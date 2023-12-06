Blast from the past: Bafana put up brave fight against Brazil
Today in SA sport history: December 7
06 December 2023 - 21:32
1992 — Hansie Cronje takes five wickets then scores an unbeaten 12 off five balls as the SA cricket team beats India at Newlands by six wickets, with three balls remaining, in the first ODI of a seven-match series. Peter Kirsten top-scored with 56 in the hosts’ chase of 185. Captain Kepler Wessels became the first man to be ruled run-out by a TV umpire in an ODI, being dismissed for 43 off Ajay Jadeja. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.