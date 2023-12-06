Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana put up brave fight against Brazil

Today in SA sport history: December 7

06 December 2023 - 21:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1992 — Hansie Cronje takes five wickets then scores an unbeaten 12 off five balls as the SA cricket team beats India at Newlands by six wickets, with three balls remaining, in the first ODI of a seven-match series. Peter Kirsten top-scored with 56 in the hosts’ chase of 185. Captain Kepler Wessels became the first man to be ruled run-out by a TV umpire in an ODI, being dismissed for 43 off Ajay Jadeja.     ..

