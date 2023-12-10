Sport

Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dodson to win middleweight crown

Today in SA sport history: December 11

10 December 2023 - 19:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1992 — Andrew Hudson scores 87 as SA make 214/5 in their 50 overs, but it’s not enough to stop India winning the third ODI at Centurion by four wickets to pull back to 1-2 in the seven-match series. Opener Woorkeri Raman scored 114 for the visitors, who won with five balls to spare. That was the first ODI defeat on home soil suffered by SA...

