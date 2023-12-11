Blast from the past: Proteas wilt in third and deciding Test against India
Today in SA sport history: December 12
11 December 2023 - 21:24
1996 — The Proteas are bowled out for 180 in Kanpur as they lose the final third Test against India by 280 runs and with it the series 1-2. They were never really in the match, finishing the first innings 60 runs behind despite having dismissed the home side for 237. Spinner Paul Adams took 6/55 in 19.1 overs. The Indians declared on 400/7 in their second innings, leaving a target of 461 for the visitors. Captain Hansie Cronje top-scored for SA in the chase with 50...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.