Bavuma in a good mental space as recovery continues
The Proteas Test and one-day captain has been nursing a left hamstring strain
19 January 2024 - 00:19
Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter Temba Bavuma says he is in a good mental space and hopes to turn out in the SA20 soon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.