Blast from the past: Sylvester slays SA batsmen as Windies win rebel series

Today in SA sport history: January 30
1950 — Eric Sturgess narrowly misses out on a tennis Grand Slam as he and Australian partner Joyce Fitch are beaten 6-8 4-6 in the mixed doubles final of the Australian tennis championships in Melbourne by Australian Frank Sedgman and American Doris Hart. Sturgess, who in the previous year had won the mixed doubles titles at the French championships, Wimbledon and US championships, was also a beaten finalist in the men’s doubles two days earlier. He and Jaroslav Drobny went down in five sets to Australian Davis Cup teammates Adrian Quist and John Bromwich 3-6 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-8. That’s the closest any South Africa-born tennis player has come to a Grand Slam...
