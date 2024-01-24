Sport

Blast from the past: Burnley break the bank to sign Foster

Today in SA sport history: January 25

24 January 2024 - 22:04
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1994 — Jonty Rhodes top-scores with 43 as SA lose the third ODI of the best-of-three final against Australia by 35 runs in Sydney. The hosts made 223/8 in their 50 overs. But the Proteas run-chase never got going, with only two other batsmen scoring more than 20 runs as SA limped to 188/9. The visitors had won the first of the best-of-three final...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine’s fairy-tale qualifier Yastremska hails fighters at home Sport
  2. Kyrgios makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics Sport
  3. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana Soccer
  4. Chelsea boss Pochettino ‘desperate’ to snap trophy drought in England Soccer
  5. It’s been a whirlwind for Pirates teenager Mofokeng, but he is taking it in his ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  7. Blast from the past: De Villiers roars to Dakar Rally victory Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Pollock and McKenzie steer Proteas to victory Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  2. Proteas to use 'disrespect' as a source of motivation in New Zealand Sport
  3. Retired Bongi Msomi looks to lend a helping hand Sport
  4. Familiar foes for Stormers and Bulls in Champions Cup last 16 Sport
  5. Cricket SA’s bumbling has turned the Teeger affair into an embarrassing mess Sport

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...