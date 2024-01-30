Blast from the past: Papwa trumps Player to win second Natal Open
30 January 2024 - 20:43
1966 — Local golfer Papwa Sewgolum beats Gary Player, the overnight leader, and Harold Henning by one shot to win his second Natal Open at the Durban Country Club. He won the title two years earlier, when he had to receive the trophy in the rain because he wasn’t allowed into the clubhouse...
