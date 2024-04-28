Sport

Blast from the past: One-two finish for Ballington and Ekerold while snooker ace Mans falls prey to 'Dracula'

Today in SA sport history: April 29

28 April 2024 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1978 — Pierre Mans is beaten 25-18 in the world snooker championship final by five-time title-holder Ray “Dracula” Reardon of Wales in Sheffield, England. The best-of-49-frame final was a hard-fought battle in the early stages, with “Perrie” Mans trailing just 17-18 on the final day before Reardon surged ahead. That remains South Africa's best performance at the world championships...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine storms from behind to win eighth Diamond League title Sport
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs ... Sport
  3. Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City Soccer
  4. Milestones galore for the Stormers Rugby
  5. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi