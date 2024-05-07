1976 — Welterweight Harold Volbrecht, who would go on to make a record 19 defences of his South African title, suffers the first defeat of his professional career, losing by knockout to Gert Craemer. It was Volbrecht’s fifth paid outing, and he insisted he was felled after a series of low blows not picked up by the referee. “He hit my balls like a punching bag,” quipped Volbrecht, who fought Craemer five times in all. That was the only time Volbrecht lost to a South African boxer.
2005 — The Proteas beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened ODI in Kingston. Boeta Dippenaar scored an unbeaten 60 and Herschelle Gibbs 44 not out as SA reached the revised target of 124 with 38 balls remaining. The home side had made 152/7 in their 50 overs. The win gave SA a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
2010 — SA-born Kevin Pietersen scores 53 for England to help his team to a 39-run World T20 victory over the Proteas in Bridgetown. England scored 168/7 before bowling out SA for 129, where JP Duminy’s 39 was the best score.
2016 — Brad Binder wins his second consecutive Moto3 race, finishing first at the French motorcycle grand prix at Le Mans.
Blast from the past: Pietersen catapults England to T20 win over Proteas
Today in SA sport history: May 8
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
1976 — Welterweight Harold Volbrecht, who would go on to make a record 19 defences of his South African title, suffers the first defeat of his professional career, losing by knockout to Gert Craemer. It was Volbrecht’s fifth paid outing, and he insisted he was felled after a series of low blows not picked up by the referee. “He hit my balls like a punching bag,” quipped Volbrecht, who fought Craemer five times in all. That was the only time Volbrecht lost to a South African boxer.
2005 — The Proteas beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened ODI in Kingston. Boeta Dippenaar scored an unbeaten 60 and Herschelle Gibbs 44 not out as SA reached the revised target of 124 with 38 balls remaining. The home side had made 152/7 in their 50 overs. The win gave SA a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
2010 — SA-born Kevin Pietersen scores 53 for England to help his team to a 39-run World T20 victory over the Proteas in Bridgetown. England scored 168/7 before bowling out SA for 129, where JP Duminy’s 39 was the best score.
2016 — Brad Binder wins his second consecutive Moto3 race, finishing first at the French motorcycle grand prix at Le Mans.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos