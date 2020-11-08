Donald J Dumped: So farewell then, Trump

The manner of his going, writes Patrick Bulger, has much to teach us about the man and the nation he led for four scarcely credible years

And that, folks, would seem to bring an end to the nasty, brutish and short reign of Donald J Trump. He becomes the first US president to not be given a second term since George H Bush in 1993, and one of very few in US history. At least Bush could take solace in being beaten by the brash and brilliant small-state governor Bill Clinton and his even cleverer wife Hillary. No such luck for Trump.



He’s being replaced by Uncle Joe Biden, an even older white guy who stood for the Democratic Party nomination in 1988 and 2008 and lost both times, a forgotten man of politics, and at 78 in a few days’ time the oldest president in US history. His astonishing rise to the most powerful elected position in the world, at the expense of the insufferable Trump, is not so much a matter of cometh the hour, cometh the man, as it is a case of cometh the century, cometh the man. The old-timer Trump likes to deride as “Sleepy Joe” has been in the game of US electoral politics since the 20th century...