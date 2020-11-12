Google search looking for trouble: antitrust horde guns for tech giant
Group of 165 wants EU antitrust enforcers to take action against the firm for favouring its own services
12 November 2020 - 19:33
A group of 165 companies and industry bodies have called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the US tech giant unfairly favours its services on its web searches.
The group includes US and UK companies as well as peers in 21 EU countries. It sent a joint letter to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday, saying Google was giving its services, such as those for accommodation, travel and jobs, preferential placement in its search results and urging swift action to stop the practice...
