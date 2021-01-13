Oz scientists aren’t feeling the Zen in AstraZeneca, saying there are more efficient vaccines
Experts add that given its low case numbers, the country can afford to wait for a more effective option
13 January 2021 - 19:31
Some Australian scientists have proposed delaying mass inoculation using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, with a view to considering a different shot instead.
Questions surrounding the vaccine in the country, which recorded just one new local case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, have cast a cloud over its immunisation plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on order...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.