Oz scientists aren’t feeling the Zen in AstraZeneca, saying there are more efficient vaccines

Experts add that given its low case numbers, the country can afford to wait for a more effective option

13 January 2021 - 19:31 By Swati Pandey

Some Australian scientists have proposed delaying mass inoculation using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, with a view to considering a different shot instead.

Questions surrounding the vaccine in the country, which recorded just one new local case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, have cast a cloud over its immunisation plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on order...

