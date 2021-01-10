Experts field key questions on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout

More than 60 Covid vaccines are being tested in human clinical trials, and 80 are in preclinical and animal trials.

This month, according to an announcement this week by health minister Zweli Mkhize, SA will receive a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. These will be given to health workers. Another 500,000 doses are due next month.

But many questions remain about the broader vaccine rollout, and this week the Sunday Times put some of them to three experts: Prof Barry Schoub, vaccinologist and chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines; Prof Glenda Gray, vaccinologist and president of the South African Medical Research Council; and Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health.

When is the soonest a Covid vaccine is likely to be available to anyone in SA?

Schoub: In the first quarter.

Gray: Hopefully we will see the AstraZeneca vaccine arrive for health workers by the end of January.

Noach: Extensive work is under way with the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines, as well as the vaccine acquisition task team established by the minister of health, to secure further doses as quickly as possible. All indications are that global manufacturing of vaccines is beginning to accelerate, which will result in increasing availability as the year progresses.

How many Covid vaccine manufacturers is the government negotiating with, and which take priority?

Schoub: Negotiations are subject to nondisclosure agreements.

Gray: I am not sure who the department of health is negotiating with. If I were them, I would be negotiating with all manufacturers whose vaccines have shown efficacy, and all of those who have potentially efficacious vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

When are the government's negotiations with vaccine suppliers expected to be complete and deliver results?

Gray: The first to arrive on our shores will be AstraZeneca, perhaps Pfizer will be next. If Johnson & Johnson works, that will be the vaccine introduced in February/March.