World

Turned down 800 times: the cruel reality of being a foreign graduate in Germany

It’s always been difficult for them to find employment, but with a 430,000 drop in vacancies, it is now near impossible

04 February 2021 - 20:39 By Riham Alkousaa

When Abdul Kader Tizini graduated with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen, one of Germany’s top technical universities, he thought it would be a matter of weeks before he landed his dream job.

Just more than a month later the coronavirus spread to that country, stopping a decade-long employment boom in its tracks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Scared of global warming? In Iceland, one solution is petrifying World
  2. Beware the spikes: 4,000 Covid variants put vaccine makers through their paces World
  3. Turned down 800 times: the cruel reality of being a foreign graduate in Germany World
  4. Bezos shift at Amazon adds to big tech succession World
  5. Eye on the world – February 5 2021 World

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...

Related articles

  1. Greyhound, Citiliner shutting shop after 37 years on the road South Africa
  2. Government's fault or 'bullying' — Eight reactions to SAB suspending 550 ... Politics
  3. Pandemic crushes matrics’ enthusiasm and passion for future plans South Africa
  4. US sheds jobs as pandemic hits back Business
  5. SA struggles to feed itself as prices soar and government is slow to react News
X