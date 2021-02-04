Turned down 800 times: the cruel reality of being a foreign graduate in Germany
It’s always been difficult for them to find employment, but with a 430,000 drop in vacancies, it is now near impossible
04 February 2021 - 20:39
When Abdul Kader Tizini graduated with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen, one of Germany’s top technical universities, he thought it would be a matter of weeks before he landed his dream job.
Just more than a month later the coronavirus spread to that country, stopping a decade-long employment boom in its tracks...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.