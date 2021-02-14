‘I couldn’t gauge if it was safer to run or stay, so I did a weird little dance’

Bar owner describes 7.3 magnitude quake, a possible aftershock from that which devastated Fukushima in 2011

The stench of alcohol filled the small bar on Sunday as Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whiskey bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from a devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011.



The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight on Saturday. It cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured...