‘I couldn’t gauge if it was safer to run or stay, so I did a weird little dance’
Bar owner describes 7.3 magnitude quake, a possible aftershock from that which devastated Fukushima in 2011
14 February 2021 - 20:29
The stench of alcohol filled the small bar on Sunday as Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whiskey bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from a devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011.
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight on Saturday. It cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured...
