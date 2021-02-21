Border curbs, contact tracing ‘restrict virus variant spread in UK’

On the back of this, Britain is set to release a guidance road map as it looks to ease its third lockdown

British health secretary Matt Hancock said tougher border measures and enhanced contract tracing appeared to have restricted the spread of coronavirus variants from Brazil and SA.



Hancock said a road map to ease England’s third national lockdown, due to be published on Monday, would need to allow time to analyse the data because the government is still concerned the variants could undermine its vaccine rollout...