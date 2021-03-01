First day on the job for WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala, who’s no fish out of water
Over-fishing and vaccine rollouts are top priorities for first female and first African leader of the organisation
01 March 2021 - 20:39
The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) first female and first African director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, began work on Monday, ending a six-month leadership void by vowing to unblock negotiations on rules to stop over-fishing.
After a long campaign that was derailed in the latter stages by a Donald Trump administration veto, the 66-year-old Nigerian was confirmed as boss last month, pledging to “forget business as usual” at the body, which is struggling to strike new deals and whose arbitration functions are paralysed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.