‘We are fugitives now’: meet Myanmar’s secret civilian lawmakers

A body set up by deposed officials is part of an unprecedented struggle for control following the February coup

23 March 2021 - 20:37 By Poppy McPherson

For the past seven weeks, Myint Htwe has been moving between secret locations, organising meetings and planning protests.

The 45-year-old is one of a group of deposed Myanmar lawmakers attempting to reconstruct the civilian government after it was dissolved by the military in its February 1 coup...

