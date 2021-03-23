‘We are fugitives now’: meet Myanmar’s secret civilian lawmakers

A body set up by deposed officials is part of an unprecedented struggle for control following the February coup

For the past seven weeks, Myint Htwe has been moving between secret locations, organising meetings and planning protests.



The 45-year-old is one of a group of deposed Myanmar lawmakers attempting to reconstruct the civilian government after it was dissolved by the military in its February 1 coup...