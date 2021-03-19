'We're rapidly running out of time' to tackle climate change: Prince Charles

The world is running out of time to tackle climate change, Prince Charles, the 72-year-old heir to the British throne, said on Thursday, as Britain pledges to reach net zero by 2050.

The prince said it was crucial to invest in sustainable solutions and for businesses to partner with researchers to innovate on climate technology.

“We are rapidly running out of time. The current pandemic has shown us that human health, economic health and planetary health are fundamentally interconnected,” he told a virtual event on Thursday hosted by Imperial College London.

“It has also shown us that it is entirely possible to accelerate solutions when we work together for a higher common purpose,” Charles said in a video message to mark the launch of a new centre for climate change innovation.