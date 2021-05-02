Black bear kills woman in extremely rare attack

Only three other fatal bear attacks have been recorded in the US state of Colorado in the past 61 years

A 39-year-old Colorado woman died in an apparent black bear attack, marking just the fourth fatal mauling in the state since record keeping began in 1960, authorities said on Saturday.



The woman’s boyfriend found her body on Friday night near the town of Durango, about 563.27km southwest of Denver, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement...