Boyfriend turns birthday party into shooting spree, kills six and himself

The man’s girlfriend was among his victims, but he spared the children who watched his rampage in terror

A man fatally shot six people including his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself early on Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but did not fire on traumatised children who were present inside a trailer at a mobile home park.



Police arrived to find six people dead plus a seventh who was seriously wounded and died after being taken to a hospital, a police statement said...