Boyfriend turns birthday party into shooting spree, kills six and himself

The man’s girlfriend was among his victims, but he spared the children who watched his rampage in terror

10 May 2021 - 20:08 By Keith Coffman

A man fatally shot six people including his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself early on Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but did not fire on traumatised children who were present inside a trailer at a mobile home park.

Police arrived to find six people dead plus a seventh who was seriously wounded and died after being taken to a hospital, a police statement said...

