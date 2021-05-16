World

Why isn’t the US sharing its excess vaccines with a desperate world?

Although there is indeed an element of us-first, the whole truth is actually far more complex than it appears

16 May 2021 - 17:33 By Drew Armstrong and Josh Wingrove

Why isn’t the US sharing its extra vaccine doses with the rest of the world? 

America led the world in buying up the messenger RNA vaccines that have proven most effective against Covid-19. It’s now starting to lead the world in not using them. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can someone cook up some hospitality staff for Britain? World
  2. Eye on the world – May 17 2021 World
  3. Why isn’t the US sharing its excess vaccines with a desperate world? World
  4. Sorry, LGBTQ community, but in Italy animals have more rights than you do World
  5. Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn World

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Covid vaccine usage a shot in the arm for Africa, but SA is lagging Africa
  2. Rich countries’ vaccine success puts rest of world in even more danger World
  3. Covid-19 fight gets R9bn as Mkhize makes virus top health priority Politics
  4. Say hello or waive goodbye? The life and death issue of Covid vaccine equity Opinion & Analysis
  5. So, what exactly is the Indian variant and how worried should we really be? World
X