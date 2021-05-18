World

Want quality of life? Head to Taiwan, Mexico or Costa Rica, but forget SA, say expats

Taiwan has come first in a recent expat network survey, with Kuwait last and the US 34th out of 59 countries

18 May 2021 - 19:48 By Charlie Wells

SA has come close to last in a survey of expats living and working abroad in 2021, while Taiwan, Mexico and Costa Rica have been ranked top, based on their cost of living, ease of settling in and overall quality of life.

The US was ranked only 34th out of 59 countries, largely because of how expats viewed quality of life in America, according to a new survey published on Tuesday...

