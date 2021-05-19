World

Something’s cooking: the oil in your kitchen is about to make jets fry high

Finnish company invests about $230m to make sustainable airline fuel from waste and residues

19 May 2021 - 19:59 By Kati Pohjanpalo

The world’s biggest maker of renewable diesel says it’s creating a new market for low-carbon jet fuel as passengers slowly return to the skies.

Neste Oyj is betting that sustainable aviation fuel, SAF, will appeal to businesses eager to cut carbon emissions. The company also expects the fuel’s higher price won’t be an obstacle, as post-pandemic air travel resumes with a more climate-conscious mindset...

