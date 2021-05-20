World

Afghan ceasefire: tribal elders do what world leaders couldn’t

The breakthrough, which will last until June 21, comes at a critical time for pupils and farmers

20 May 2021 - 21:06 By Reuters

Tribal elders in eastern Afghanistan have achieved something that has long eluded world leaders – a ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The month-long stoppage in hostilities in the Alingar district of Laghman province, one of the hardest hit by violence, was called to allow local farmers to harvest their wheat crop and pupils to sit annual examinations...

