‘People probably will die’ in alien ways to perfect Musk’s Mars dream

These are the cosmic challenges humans will have to overcome before we can truly call the red planet home

26 May 2021 - 19:57 By Bruce Einhorn

More than half a century after Neil Armstrong took mankind’s giant leap on the moon, another space race is heating up. This time, the promising new frontier for earthlings is Mars, the planet next door.

A spate of robotic missions to the red planet, including Nasa’s Perseverance rover this year and China’s Zhurong this month, have led to the inevitable question: when can humans follow? Unmanned missions over the decades have beamed a trove of information, including the presence of water ice on Mars, fuelling expectations a human landing is possible. But how soon? And are we ready?..

