Could downtown be loved? Murals in Jamaica’s capital say yes

The eye-popping walls of Kingston’s bad side of town have attracted people who never imagined walking in the area

In the five years Alvin McGowan has owned Annali’s, a restaurant in central Kingston, he has never seen so many people walking around casually and unafraid – a remarkable sight given the area’s reputation as unsafe and rundown.



“The stigma of downtown at one time, the people were a bit afraid. But now it is different because of the murals on the walls,” McGowan, 55, said...