World

Could downtown be loved? Murals in Jamaica’s capital say yes

The eye-popping walls of Kingston’s bad side of town have attracted people who never imagined walking in the area

02 June 2021 - 20:23 By Kate Chappell

In the five years Alvin McGowan has owned Annali’s, a restaurant in central Kingston, he has never seen so many people walking around casually and unafraid – a remarkable sight given the area’s reputation as unsafe and rundown.

“The stigma of downtown at one time, the people were a bit afraid. But now it is different because of the murals on the walls,” McGowan, 55, said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. US port vaccine rollout a shot in the arm for desperate seafarers World
  2. Fin it to win it: Elon Musk’s ‘Baby Shark’ tweet gives Samsung shares bite World
  3. Could downtown be loved? Murals in Jamaica’s capital say yes World
  4. Mix it fix-it: Moderna aims for range of vaccine dose levels to fight variants, ... World
  5. Eye on the world – June 3 2021 World

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Lagos isn’t messing about with its new lockdown laws World
  2. African Americans are building real Freedom they can feel and live in Opinion & Analysis
  3. Read and weep, but it’s not the end for bombed Gaza bookshop World
  4. JAMES OATWAY | From above: Johannesburg during lockdown Opinion & Analysis