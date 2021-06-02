Could downtown be loved? Murals in Jamaica’s capital say yes
The eye-popping walls of Kingston’s bad side of town have attracted people who never imagined walking in the area
02 June 2021 - 20:23
In the five years Alvin McGowan has owned Annali’s, a restaurant in central Kingston, he has never seen so many people walking around casually and unafraid – a remarkable sight given the area’s reputation as unsafe and rundown.
“The stigma of downtown at one time, the people were a bit afraid. But now it is different because of the murals on the walls,” McGowan, 55, said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.