Conversion therapists still stalk LGBT+ Arabs online despite Facebook ban

Thousands of young lives are being ruined by the quacks, but despite promises Facebook is doing little to stop them

When he was growing up in a small Egyptian town outside Cairo, Omar began feeling sexually attracted to other men. Too afraid to talk to family or friends, he turned to Facebook for help, shielding his identity with a false name.



Scouring social media for information and advice is a common recourse for young men and women who think they may be gay and live in socially conservative Arab societies...