Cape Town home to the world's most 'anxiety-prone' employees: report

Cape Town is often considered the golden child of SA, not only because of its appeal as a tourism destination but also due to its ability to make its way to the top of global ranking lists.

Earlier this year, for instance, the Mother City was named as one of the 50 best places to work from remotely, as well as being rated one of the world's most vegetarian-friendly cities.

Cape Town recently made it onto another list, but this time for less pleasant reasons.

UK-based company Small Business Prices has released a report which ranks the world’s biggest cities in 43 countries in terms of how anxious the employees who call them home are about returning to “normal” life in a potentially post-Covid society.

Cape Town topped the list and was named the global city where employees are at the most risk of experiencing anxiety while working from home, or as Small Business Prices puts it, “the most anxious city for employees”.