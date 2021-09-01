World

Who will step in as Ethiopia’s crisis goes from bad to worse?

The worsening humanitarian disaster in the country has become harder to ignore

01 September 2021 - 18:44 By Bobby Ghosh

As the world is transfixed by the tragedy playing out in Afghanistan, another humanitarian catastrophe is getting little scrutiny.

In Ethiopia, a conflict with roots in a dispute between the central government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and authorities of the northern Tigray region has spilled into neighboring provinces and metastasised into a full-blown civil war — one fuelled as much by ethnic enmities as by political grievances. It’s time for the West to pay attention and get tougher on the government in Addis Ababa...

