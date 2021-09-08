A cyclone in India has nothing to do with you or SA? Think again

There is more coordination in the pattern of ecological events than there is in governments’ efforts to counter them

When powerful Cyclone Amphan roared into the low-lying coastal Sundarbans region of Bangladesh and India last year, families trying to stay safe faced a dilemma.



Many storm shelters were already occupied by quarantined migrant workers who had returned home as the Covid-19 pandemic shut their workplaces, leaving local people a choice between facing the cyclone at home or braving the virus in shelters...