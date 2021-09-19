Astro-tourism has lift-off as SpaceX crews splashes down safely

The capsule with the world’s first all-civilian orbital crew returned at the weekend after a three-day flight

The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit.



The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the fledgling industry of commercial astro-tourism, 60 years after the dawn of human space flight...