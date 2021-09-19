World

Astro-tourism has lift-off as SpaceX crews splashes down safely

The capsule with the world’s first all-civilian orbital crew returned at the weekend after a three-day flight

19 September 2021 - 18:46 By Steve Gorman

The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit.

The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the fledgling industry of commercial astro-tourism, 60 years after the dawn of human space flight...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Iran hits the road with Russia and China World
  2. US nears deal for 500-million Pfizer doses to donate to poorer countries World
  3. Astro-tourism has lift-off as SpaceX crews splashes down safely World
  4. Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband amid crackdowns World
  5. Eye on the world – September 20 2021 World

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. It takes more to fly a dragon than just reading the instructions World
  2. Not so fast, Virgin Galactic – what about those spaceflight glitches? World
  3. WATCH | SpaceX's 23rd resupply mission Sci-Tech
  4. Jeff Bezos offers Nasa $2bn in exchange for moon mission contract Sci-Tech
  5. Big guns are getting cocky about space travel: the next frontier? Lifestyle