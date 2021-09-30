World

Boris over boring: Labour faces uphill battle against ‘one of the lads’

The fuel crisis signals a need for an opponent to challenge Johnson, whose promises are starting to look a bit shaky

30 September 2021 - 20:10 By Emily Ashton

As cars lined up for fuel at petrol stations across the UK, sounding their hooters in protest at a supply chain crisis that’s also emptied supermarket shelves, members of the Labour Party were at the English seaside focused on their own frustrations.

In normal times, you might expect warnings of shortages, the rising cost of living and a government seemingly struggling to get a grip on the situation to be a boost for a country’s biggest opposition party...

