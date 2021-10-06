World

London firms bankrolled slavery. Now they’re confronting their dark pasts

Banks and insurance companies debate how best to deal with their racist origins in the wake of Black Lives Matter

06 October 2021 - 18:43 By Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones

British ships ferried more than 3-million enslaved African people across the Atlantic Ocean. Lloyd’s of London insured many of those vessels, the people chained below deck sometimes categorised as “perishable goods”, alongside cattle, by the market’s underwriters.

Lloyd’s involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade is not included in the market’s permanent exhibition at its modernistic city tower, but that is set to change...

