Opinion
In fighting racism, let’s not forget to affirm we are equal
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Lwazi Lushaba’s controversial political science lecture revived the question for me: can black people, centuries-long victims of racial discrimination, themselves be racist? There is an influential school of thought that holds that black people are incapable of being racist. Essentially, its proposition reduces racism to a question of power.
According to the theory, racism occurs with the exercise of repressive white power over black people, as has been happening from the days of colonialism to today. Therefore, black people, historically lacking the power to impose their own will on whites, do not have the capacity to be racist...
