Delta forces ‘Covid-zero’ nations to face reality and start reopening

As countries find ways to accept it as endemic, more and more borders are opening up to vaccinated travellers

Some of the world’s longest and toughest Covid-19-induced border curbs are finally being eased, with Asia-Pacific countries taking their firmest steps yet towards reopening to international travel in recent days.



From Singapore to Sydney, Bali to Bangkok, authorities have announced a flurry of plans to welcome vaccinated travellers by drastically reducing or completely removing quarantine requirements in place for most of the pandemic. For these places, the easing is a significant shift towards opening up just as the traditional year-end holiday season approaches. ..