World

Delta forces ‘Covid-zero’ nations to face reality and start reopening

As countries find ways to accept it as endemic, more and more borders are opening up to vaccinated travellers

17 October 2021 - 17:47 By Bloomberg News

Some of the world’s longest and toughest Covid-19-induced border curbs are finally being eased, with Asia-Pacific countries taking their firmest steps yet towards reopening to international travel in recent days. 

From Singapore to Sydney, Bali to Bangkok, authorities have announced a flurry of plans to welcome vaccinated travellers by drastically reducing or completely removing quarantine requirements in place for most of the pandemic. For these places, the easing is a significant shift towards opening up just as the traditional year-end holiday season approaches. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Children aged 12-17 set to get coronavirus vaccinations South Africa
  2. 50% capacity at stadiums for sport events on the cards if Covid-19 rate stays ... South Africa
  3. SA records another day of fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 infections South Africa
  4. Gauteng nears halfway mark for residents with at least one Covid-19 jab South Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 18 2021 World
  2. The real winner of ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix – to the tune of R13bn World
  3. We’re this close to flying cars that will ‘save a billion people an hour a day’ World
  4. Posing question: celebs sued for posting paparazzi pics of themselves World
  5. Delta forces ‘Covid-zero’ nations to face reality and start reopening World

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole