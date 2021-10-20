World

Singapore is now the Oppenheimers’ best friend

They join other super-rich families in opening offices there, hoping to tap in to lucrative Asian markets

20 October 2021 - 18:49 By Ben Stupples

The family office for Nicky Oppenheimer and his son Jonathan has set up an outpost in Singapore to boost its Asia exposure and partner with the region’s wealthy.

Edoardo Collevecchio, the former chief of staff for Oppenheimer Generations, is moving from London to build and lead its team in Singapore, while Yi Ling Ong joins from Temasek Holdings as head of investment for the Asia unit, the company said in a statement...

