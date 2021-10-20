Singapore is now the Oppenheimers’ best friend
They join other super-rich families in opening offices there, hoping to tap in to lucrative Asian markets
20 October 2021 - 18:49
The family office for Nicky Oppenheimer and his son Jonathan has set up an outpost in Singapore to boost its Asia exposure and partner with the region’s wealthy.
Edoardo Collevecchio, the former chief of staff for Oppenheimer Generations, is moving from London to build and lead its team in Singapore, while Yi Ling Ong joins from Temasek Holdings as head of investment for the Asia unit, the company said in a statement...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.