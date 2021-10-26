World

Don’t count your chickens ... spike in bird flu infections raises concern

The virus has already killed six people in China and shows the risk of fast-changing variants, say health experts

26 October 2021 - 19:21 By Dominique Patton

A jump in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.

China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza in 2021 to the World Health Organisation (WHO), compared with only five last year, it said...

