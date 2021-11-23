You can betcha bottom dollar you’ll be paying more for wheat products soon
Australia’s bumper harvest has been affected by rain, meaning a large percentage will be downgraded to feed
23 November 2021 - 19:25
Those fretting about the global scarcity of high-quality wheat have one more reason to worry: heavy rain at the wrong time in Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of the grain.
Just as farmers were set to head into the fields and pull off a bumper harvest, sheets of heavy rain have battered crops across major growing regions in the country’s east, bogging down machinery and raising the risk of hefty downgrades that are likely to worsen a worldwide shortage of milling wheat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.