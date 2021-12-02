World

Omicron is a test for vaccine greed: will rich countries evolve and adapt?

The variant could spark a new chase for limited supplies that leads to global inequity in the rollout

02 December 2021 - 20:30 By James Paton

The Omicron variant threatens to widen an already yawning gap in access to Covid-19 shots as scientists prepare for the possibility retooled vaccines will be needed and affluent countries race ahead once again.

Omicron is emerging just as vaccine supplies destined for lower-income nations have begun to pick up. Wealthy governments early in the pandemic locked up the biggest share of initial doses, leaving vast parts of the planet behind. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Moderna warning that jabs won’t stop Omicron sends markets into free fall World
  2. Race is on for new vaccine to combat Omicron World
  3. Why we shouldn’t write off Omicron cases as ‘mild’ World
  4. Omicron may be mild, but ‘concerning elements’ keep experts on alert World
  5. As Covid curbs tighten, European protests grow and get more violent World

Most read

  1. Scientists think they’ve worked out why Astra shots cause blood clots World
  2. When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed World
  3. Omicron is a test for vaccine greed: will rich countries evolve and adapt? World
  4. Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China World
  5. Eye on the world — December 3 2021 World

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...