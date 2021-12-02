Omicron is a test for vaccine greed: will rich countries evolve and adapt?

The variant could spark a new chase for limited supplies that leads to global inequity in the rollout

The Omicron variant threatens to widen an already yawning gap in access to Covid-19 shots as scientists prepare for the possibility retooled vaccines will be needed and affluent countries race ahead once again.



Omicron is emerging just as vaccine supplies destined for lower-income nations have begun to pick up. Wealthy governments early in the pandemic locked up the biggest share of initial doses, leaving vast parts of the planet behind. ..