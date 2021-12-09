As if Covid isn’t enough, now parents have to worry about PIMS

The condition, which inflames a number of organs, is a major consideration in vaccinating, says an expert

One month after her son Eran had recovered from a mild case of Covid-19, Sara Bittan rushed the three-year-old to the emergency room. He had a high fever, rash, his eyes and lower body were swollen and red, his stomach was hurting and he was crying in pain.



Eventually diagnosed with the rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS, Eran was hospitalised in October for a week and has fully recovered, Bittan said...