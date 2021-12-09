As if Covid isn’t enough, now parents have to worry about PIMS
The condition, which inflames a number of organs, is a major consideration in vaccinating, says an expert
09 December 2021 - 20:25
One month after her son Eran had recovered from a mild case of Covid-19, Sara Bittan rushed the three-year-old to the emergency room. He had a high fever, rash, his eyes and lower body were swollen and red, his stomach was hurting and he was crying in pain.
Eventually diagnosed with the rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, or PIMS, Eran was hospitalised in October for a week and has fully recovered, Bittan said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.