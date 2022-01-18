Tonga reliant on Reliance to reconnect it with the world

An undersea cable fault has brought down its communications network, with a repair dependent on a special ship

The South Pacific archipelago of Tonga could spend days, even weeks, cut off from the rest of world because of difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which an operator said was ruptured during a huge volcanic eruption.



The challenge underlines the vulnerability of undersea fibreoptic cables, which have become the backbone of global communications thanks to a capacity to carry data that is about 200 times that of satellites...