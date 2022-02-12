How David Beckham’s undies gave rise to a start-up, then saw it go limp

Its first trial of ‘television commerce’ in 2014 fell flat, triggering litigation that is only due to go to trial this year

On February 2 2014 Mike Fitzsimmons, the CEO and founder of a US “television commerce” start-up called Delivery Agent, was at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, taking in the Super Bowl and tensely emailing colleagues. Fitzsimmons, unlike the 112-million people watching on television, wasn’t able to see the game’s lavishly produced advertisements, but one was very much on his mind. It was for a new men’s underwear collection from Swedish retailer H&M, designed by just-retired English soccer star David Beckham.



Delivery Agent’s role in the advert was visible only to the subset of the game’s audience watching on a Samsung smart TV. The start-up’s technology was supposed to turn those televisions into digital vending machines: viewers would be able to buy the underwear directly from their sets using the remote. A menu overlay would appear at the bottom of the screen, prompting Samsung customers to click and buy as Beckham himself, in the 30-second spot, dashed parkour-style through an industrial roofscape while wearing, and creatively shedding, his eponymous bodywear...