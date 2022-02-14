World

Wanna save the planet? Keep investing in fossil fuels, says big money

Some of the world’s biggest money managers say shareholders are best able to bring about change from within

15 February 2022 - 19:18 By Silla Brush, Loukia Gyftopoulou and Kevin Crowley

Calls to end fossil-fuel investments seem to come from just about everywhere — Harvard University, the Vatican and big philanthropies such as the Ford Foundation. 

So it might be a surprise that some of the world’s biggest money managers have adopted the exact opposite line. To save the planet, they say, don’t dump those holdings. ..

