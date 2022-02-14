Wanna save the planet? Keep investing in fossil fuels, says big money
Some of the world’s biggest money managers say shareholders are best able to bring about change from within
15 February 2022 - 19:18
Calls to end fossil-fuel investments seem to come from just about everywhere — Harvard University, the Vatican and big philanthropies such as the Ford Foundation.
So it might be a surprise that some of the world’s biggest money managers have adopted the exact opposite line. To save the planet, they say, don’t dump those holdings. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.