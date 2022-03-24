It’s not 2014, Putin: failure to read the room in Mariupol explains Russia’s fumble

It’s no accident that the war has zeroed in on the city, nor that it has held out for so long

Four weeks into its haphazard, brutal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military appears to have paused active operations everywhere except the devastated city of Mariupol. The Sea of Azov port has become the focal point of the so-called “special operation” and of the invaders’ hopes for an outcome they could report to Vladimir Putin as a victory...