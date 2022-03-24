×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

It’s not 2014, Putin: failure to read the room in Mariupol explains Russia’s fumble

It’s no accident that the war has zeroed in on the city, nor that it has held out for so long

24 March 2022 - 20:27 By Leonid Bershidsky

Four weeks into its haphazard, brutal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military appears to have paused active operations everywhere except the devastated city of Mariupol. The Sea of Azov port has become the focal point of the so-called “special operation” and of the invaders’ hopes for an outcome they could report to Vladimir Putin as a victory...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The brutal siege of Mariupol: sign of plan B for ‘exhausted’ Russia? World
  2. It’s not the world order Putin wanted, but it’s something new alright World
  3. How market state innovations could ease Ukraine’s suffering World
  4. Putin’s chef, his (alleged) mercenaries and Russia’s grip on Africa News
  5. No such thing as a ‘truly neutral position’ for India in Russia war World

Most read

  1. It’s not 2014, Putin: failure to read the room in Mariupol explains Russia’s ... World
  2. The father of Russia’s oligarchs does a runner and he won’t be the last to go World
  3. And the evil mastermind of global hacking is ... a teen who lives with his mom World
  4. Zoom and doom: Zelensky’s ‘global tour’ is Ukraine’s most powerful weapon World
  5. Eye on the world — March 25 2022 World

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...