Why frogmarch a 92-year-old to Covid isolation at 2am? ask gatvol Shanghainese
Their nerves frayed by a prolonged and draconian lockdown, city’s residents focus their anger on elderly woman’s ordeal
21 April 2022 - 19:43
The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation’s strict Covid Zero rules...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.