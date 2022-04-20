Why frogmarch a 92-year-old to Covid isolation at 2am? ask gatvol Shanghainese

Their nerves frayed by a prolonged and draconian lockdown, city’s residents focus their anger on elderly woman’s ordeal

The treatment of a 92-year-old Shanghai woman who was sent to quarantine late at night has caused anger in China, underscoring the frustration that many are feeling under the nation’s strict Covid Zero rules...