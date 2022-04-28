Greedy global deforestation is like a runaway train

At the entrance to the Jaminawa territory, a disputed forest area near the Purus River in the Brazilian Amazon, a sign alerted visitors they were entering indigenous land, until it was burned down this year by invaders, along with many trees.

Indigenous leader Francisco Jaminawa said cattle ranchers were probably responsible for the fires on the land, which is protected from deforestation by a decade-old court decision.

“Every year they come in, they disrespect us,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “They knock everything down and then plant grass for their cattle.”

Worldwide, tropical forest losses amounted to 3.75-million hectares last year, a rate equal to 10 football pitches a minute, according to new data from the University of Maryland published by Global Forest Watch (GFW).

That figure was 11% lower than in 2020, mainly due to wetter weather, but did not signal a broader downward trend in deforestation, warned researchers with the monitoring service run by the Washington-based World Resources Institute. Forest losses caused by factors other than fires have stayed consistent over the last few years, with annual fluctuations usually linked to the severity of fires, which is in turn driven by weather patterns, said Mikaela Weisse, GFW’s deputy director.

From 2019 to 2020, primary forest losses increased by 12% largely due to fires, she noted.

Cutting down forests has major implications for global goals to curb climate change, as trees absorb about a third of the planet-warming carbon emissions produced worldwide.

Forests also provide food and income for people living in or near them, are an essential habitat for wildlife, aid rainfall and prevent flooding.

The top five countries for loss of old-growth forests in 2021 were Brazil at 1.55-million hectares, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at 499,000 hectares, Bolivia at 291,000 hectares, Indonesia at 203,000 hectares and Peru at 154,000 hectares.