×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Fat chance? No. We’re moving away from food scarcity, but obesity is on the rise

Undernourishment is falling. However, people are not seeking nutrition-rich foods, but low-cost, unhealthy ones

09 May 2022 - 19:44 By David Fickling

You might not notice it from the way inflation, conflict and the pandemic have driven up the cost of food in recent years, but the spectre of hunger that has haunted humanity for millennia is moving closer to being vanquished...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Does counting calories help curb obesity? Fat chance, say many experts World
  2. When you eat matters: How eating rhythms affect your mental health South Africa
  3. By 2030, a third of South Africans will be obese: report South Africa
  4. Tips on how to address obesity among children Health & Sex
  5. Investors urge Unilever to put health on the menu Business Times

Most read

  1. Tighter Covid curbs push Shanghai, Beijing residents to the limits World
  2. Have young Americans woke-en up? Study shows they’re not as liberal as we think World
  3. Fat chance? No. We’re moving away from food scarcity, but obesity is on the rise World
  4. ‘We’re basically dead men’: Mariupol’s last defenders await death or rescue World
  5. Eye on the world — May 10 2022 World

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil