Books

BOOK BITES | Kate Atkinson, Adrienne Young, Veronica Roth

15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Tiah Beautement, JESSICA LEVITT and SANET OBERHOLZER

This week we feature a 1920s British mobster caper; a magical novel filled with second chances, ancestral magic and folklore; and Veronica Roth’s new dystopian adventure

Shrines of Gaiety ★★★★★
Kate Atkinson
Double Day..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Inspector John Rebus stands accused Fiction
  3. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. The Guardian compiles a list of the top African history books News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...